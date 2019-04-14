Sharkcoin Price Reaches $0.0025 (SAK)

Sharkcoin (CURRENCY:SAK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Sharkcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sharkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharkcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharkcoin Profile

SAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. Sharkcoin’s official website is www.sharkcoin.org . Sharkcoin’s official Twitter account is @sharkcoins

Sharkcoin Coin Trading

Sharkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

