Semtech Co. (SMTC) VP Alisair Fulton Sells 500 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alisair Fulton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Semtech by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Semtech to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

