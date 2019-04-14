SecretCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $35,165.00 (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. SecretCoin has a market cap of $35,165.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecretCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

