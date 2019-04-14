Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,313,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $549,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,944 shares of company stock worth $6,945,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $78.05 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

