SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) & Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Head to Head Review

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEASPAN CORP/SH SH $1.10 billion 1.95 $278.80 million $1.22 8.12 Navios Maritime Acquisition $187.95 million 0.39 -$86.37 million ($7.58) -1.00

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Navios Maritime Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEASPAN CORP/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Navios Maritime Acquisition is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 25.43% 9.85% 2.97% Navios Maritime Acquisition -45.96% -19.05% -5.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 1 2 2 0 2.20 Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 1 0 0 1.50

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential downside of 10.44%. Given SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEASPAN CORP/SH SH is more favorable than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Summary

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

