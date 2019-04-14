Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 15,903 Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4,444.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,159 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Textron by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $4,012,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,286,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 230,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $12,695,196.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 707,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,940,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Textron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

NYSE TXT opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 15,903 Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/scout-investments-inc-purchases-15903-shares-of-textron-inc-txt.html.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.