Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 47,652 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Clorox worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

In other Clorox news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

