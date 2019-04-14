Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 65,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 67.6% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 115,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.0% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 556,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 121,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 112.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 45,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

SLB stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

