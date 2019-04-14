SalPay Price Reaches $0.0125 (SAL)

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One SalPay token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, SalPay has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. SalPay has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $623.47 or 0.12313312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00048641 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001160 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00027308 BTC.

SalPay Token Profile

SalPay is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SalPay is www.salpay.com/blog . The official website for SalPay is www.salpay.com

Buying and Selling SalPay

SalPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SalPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

