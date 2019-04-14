Saia Inc (SAIA) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Saia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.84 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. Saia Inc has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Saia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $128,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

