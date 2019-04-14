SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0612 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $2,146.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.02391566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00491852 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00021786 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018858 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002160 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

