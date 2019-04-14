Rupee 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a total market cap of $191,502.00 and $17.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 34,048,300 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

