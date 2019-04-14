RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, RoyalCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. RoyalCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021866 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004146 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004453 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin (ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016

RoyalCoin Coin Trading

RoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

