Roper Technologies (ROP) Hits New 52-Week High at $351.39

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $351.39 and last traded at $351.26, with a volume of 298258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.11.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total value of $1,536,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,947.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,481,451.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,760. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,192,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,181,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,881 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/roper-technologies-rop-hits-new-52-week-high-at-351-39.html.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.