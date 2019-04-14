Rollins (ROL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.96

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 1122256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $444.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.61 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rollins news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rollins (ROL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.96” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/rollins-rol-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-42-96.html.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.