Rogers Co. (ROG) Insider Sells $561,165.00 in Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $561,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $170.29.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rogers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rogers by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/rogers-co-rog-insider-sells-561165-00-in-stock.html.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.