Rockwell Automation (ROK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2019, Rockwell Automation expects adjusted EPS at $8.85-$9.25. The company expects that tariffs will have an unfavorable impact in second-quarter fiscal 2019. Rockwell Automation's operations will be impacted in Europe due to currency fluctuations and increasing oil prices. The company's increased spending to support growth will put pressure on margins in the near term.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.13.

ROK opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

