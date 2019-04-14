Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given a CHF 315 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 315 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 265 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 270 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 265 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 315 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 270.65.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

