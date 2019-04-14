Rite Aid Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 22nd (RAD)

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Rite Aid has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 94,321,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,321,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,919 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,443,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rite Aid Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 22nd (RAD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/rite-aid-stock-to-reverse-split-on-monday-april-22nd-rad.html.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.