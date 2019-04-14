Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $355.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. 172,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,437. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

