Rio Tinto (RIO) vs. Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Silver Bull Resources does not pay a dividend. Rio Tinto pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rio Tinto has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

7.9% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rio Tinto and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 6 11 3 0 1.85 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto currently has a consensus target price of $59.44, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto and Silver Bull Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $40.52 billion 1.97 $13.64 billion $5.07 12.38 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.51 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A Silver Bull Resources N/A -27.07% -23.63%

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Silver Bull Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

