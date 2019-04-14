Rio Tinto (RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,500

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,970 ($64.94) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,780 ($62.46) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,330.65 ($56.59).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,771.50 ($62.35) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total transaction of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

