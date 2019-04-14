Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 1,376 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $104,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,601 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

