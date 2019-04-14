Richard Calder Sells 1,321 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) insider Richard Calder sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $51,915.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,342,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Calder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Richard Calder sold 3,234 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $104,878.62.

On Thursday, February 21st, Richard Calder sold 1,107 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $34,383.42.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Richard Calder sold 1,200 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $35,388.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Richard Calder sold 7,545 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $198,584.40.

GTT Communications stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. GTT Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

GTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

