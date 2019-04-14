Reviewing Provention Bio (PRVB) & Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provention Bio and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Provention Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.55%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $39.40, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Provention Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio N/A -109.82% -66.96% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.72% -30.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Provention Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provention Bio and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio N/A N/A -$26.48 million ($1.19) -2.31 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$74.06 million ($2.39) -10.86

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provention Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company has a licensing and co-development agreement with Amgen Inc. for AMG 714. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders. It is also developing RM-853, an orally available ghrelin o-acyltransferase inhibitor that is in preclinical development for Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

