Reviewing NanoString Technologies (NSTG) & Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Voyager Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 7.57 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -9.35 Voyager Therapeutics $7.62 million 88.44 -$88.29 million ($2.75) -7.51

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.55%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -72.52% -252.59% -59.26% Voyager Therapeutics -1,158.79% -120.82% -42.87%

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc., as well as the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program, for tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, PSP, and FTD; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as has collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

