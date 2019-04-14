Reviewing DarioHealth (DRIO) and Apyx Medical (APYX)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DarioHealth and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.60%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.39 million 3.49 -$17.80 million N/A N/A Apyx Medical $16.69 million 7.79 $64.01 million ($0.29) -13.17

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -240.78% -230.80% -153.84% Apyx Medical 206.55% -8.95% -7.38%

Risk & Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats DarioHealth on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

