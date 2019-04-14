Restaurant Group (RTN) Lifted to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 160 ($2.09). Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, January 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 189.09 ($2.47).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $598.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

