Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.67

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.67 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 68049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

Several analysts recently commented on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.11 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $7,315,494.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $6,203,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,864 shares in the company, valued at $17,980,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $28,000,343 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 90,954 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 297.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 257,278 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 52.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.67” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/restaurant-brands-international-qsr-hits-new-1-year-high-at-66-67.html.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.