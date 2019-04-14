Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $784,048.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,702 shares of company stock worth $27,041,691. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 283,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 963,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

