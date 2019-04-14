Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Legacy Housing Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

LEGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oak Ridge Finl. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Knott David M acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides services for the transport of mobile homes; offers wholesale financing services to dealers and mobile home parks; and provides retail financing services to consumers.

