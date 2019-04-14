Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0286 on Major Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, COSS, Binance and Koinex. Request has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $343,428.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.43 or 0.12046429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00049336 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00001169 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00026949 BTC.

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,986,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,656,823 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Radar Relay, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Koinex, Bitbns, GOPAX, Coineal, Huobi Global, COSS, CoinPlace, WazirX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

