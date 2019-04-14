Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 86.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Intel by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Intel stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,384,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/regent-investment-management-llc-raises-position-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.