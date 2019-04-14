Raymond James & Associates Sells 752 Shares of MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MRC Global were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

MRC Global stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global Inc has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.41%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $572,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,177.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,729.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Sells 752 Shares of MRC Global Inc (MRC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/raymond-james-associates-sells-752-shares-of-mrc-global-inc-mrc.html.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.