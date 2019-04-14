Raymond James & Associates Sells 45,682 Shares of Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Finisar were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNSR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Finisar during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Finisar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Finisar during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Finisar by 1,662.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Finisar by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNSR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of FNSR stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.41. Finisar Co. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $327.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Finisar Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

