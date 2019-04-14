Raise Production (RPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $9.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.48.

Raise Production Company Profile (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

