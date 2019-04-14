Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Reaches $17.04 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00006533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00026156 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000919 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.