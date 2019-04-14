Ragnarok Price Hits $0.0005 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $6,035.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00379797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.01408499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00219912 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 16,341,877 coins and its circulating supply is 11,656,618 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

