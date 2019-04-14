Qumu (QUMU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QUMU. Craig Hallum upgraded Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

