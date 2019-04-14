QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $186,000 Stake in Coty Inc (COTY)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd decreased its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 819,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,836,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,939,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832,992 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 46,483.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,819,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,615 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Coty Inc has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

