QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/qualcomm-inc-qcom-shares-sold-by-gradient-investments-llc.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.