Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Arconic Inc Increased by Seaport Global Securities (ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Arconic in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Arconic’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 157.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, CEO John C. Plant purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

