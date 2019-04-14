Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.04 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19. The company had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.11.

ESS stock opened at $290.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $226.22 and a twelve month high of $294.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

