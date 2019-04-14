Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Issued By B. Riley

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank Of Princeton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $213.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

