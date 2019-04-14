Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group LP Cut by Oppenheimer (CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.99 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

NASDAQ CG opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,907,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

