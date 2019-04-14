PureVidz (VIDZ) Market Cap Hits $51,138.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One PureVidz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. PureVidz has a market cap of $51,138.00 and $0.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PureVidz has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001143 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

VIDZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz . The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

