Pure Storage (PSTG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $422.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $111,129.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,260 shares of company stock worth $8,835,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

