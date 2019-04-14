Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schneider National by 889.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 54,005 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,189,190.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,379,424.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 245,995 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $5,293,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,666,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

