Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.67. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.27 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

