Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.11 Million Stake in Coty Inc (COTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 80,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE COTY opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COTY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-has-1-11-million-stake-in-coty-inc-coty.html.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.